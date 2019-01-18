Speech to Text for Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

you tracking a lot more snowfall this evening? a winter storm warning has been issued for the area through saturday am. snow will continue from now, through the evening commute, not ending until the overnight hours. the heaviest snow is expected to blanket the entire area with a widespread 4á6" and isolated areas reaching closer to the 6á8" mark. blowing snow will remain a big concern impacting visibility across the area. travel will be dangerous from here through saturday morning. behind this system, very frigid air moves in with highs over the weekend sticking to the lower to middle teens. lows will drop near zero (some below) with wind chills falling well below the zero mark. while we will see sun for saturday, more light snow moves through on sunday with a chance for accumulating snow monday and tuesday. temperatures remain below average during this time. more snow chances arrive late next week with cold air continuing. tonight: snow ending overnight/blo wing snow. lows: middle single digits. winds: northeast at 10 to 25 mph. saturday: mostly sunny. highs: near 10. winds: north northwest at 10 to 25 mph. saturday night: partly cloudy. lows: near 0. winds: north light to moderate snow continues to fall across north iowa. we have seen anywhere from a trace in our extreme southern area to upwards of 5 inches. snow will continue through tonight. here is a look at current thank you brandon. i will be keeping a close eye on the storm as it passes through the area and will bring you updates as the night goes on... but for now á i'll toss it back to katie./// thank you sara./// you've probably seen them out and about throughout the area today á snow plow drivers are hard at work clearing parking lots of snow. and it's literally starting to pile up. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at the southbridge mall parking lot.