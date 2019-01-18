Clear
Drivers brave the snow-covered roads

One driver spoke with KIMT News 3's Brian Tabick about how he's handling driving in the winter storm.

Posted: Fri Jan 18 16:09:58 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 16:09:59 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

(rural roads that are not a priority for plows. brian á how are other drivers doing today? xxx katie road conditions on i 35 as you can see are not terrible. alot of blowing snowáásome icey off on ramps, but it isn't stopping a number of people ffrom heading to where they have to go. ryan kopp is making making the treck from southern indiana to montana where he is starting a new job. he says he stopped to see which why would be the best to make it by monday so he can start work. you can see the travel here from bá20 the roads here are not so good a little icy.... slowing down is definitely a good idea. ive seen people slipping. there's a lot of law enforcement out ready to help when needed... but kopp says it isn't every day you see something like this.xxx smooth sailing it's i mean i see the plows out it's like a dream if it is going to be wintery it's kind of nice. i will be out on the roadways continuing to bring you the latest on conditions and how those drivers are braving the weather. smooth sailing it's i mean i see the plows out it's like a dream if it is going to be wintery it's kind of nice. i will be out on the roadways continuing to bring you the latest on conditions and how those drivers are braving the weather. thank you brian.//
