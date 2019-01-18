Clear
First responders discuss working in the snow

Speeding to the scene of an emergency is even more dangerous when the roads are covered in snow and ice.

you just saw á even during winter weather conditions á law enforcement á ambulance services á and fire departments have to be prepared to keep us safe. live kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how firefighters stay safe taking their rigs on slick roads.xxx katie á i'm here in front of highway 52... this is how the road looks right now... (current conditions) if you can help it, it might be best to stay in tonight... but for eámás workers... when an emergency strikes they don't have an option. they ask if you come across a fire truck or other eámás vehicle with its lights on when you're out driving á they ask you do (your part to keep yourself and them safe when they're responding to an emergency. especially because driving a big fire truck can be a little trickier in winter weather conditions. slowing down, when you see lights coming up behind you, slow down, pulling over to the right, stopping, coming to a complete stop is extremely important because these big trucks they're harder it takes a lot longer for them to stop and with the visibility the way it is, its better for everybody live in thank you annalise. at kimt news 3 at six á we'll hear from rochester fire department about how they respond to calls on
Snow will end overnight but bitter cold moves in behind it.
