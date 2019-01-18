Speech to Text for Fire breaks out in Freeborn County

following breaking news out of freeborn county... where a house is destroyed after a fire. this is the fourth fire in freeborn county so far this (month. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is on the scene with the very latest. on the scene i'm here in rural freeborn county near clarks grove where this home behind i'm going to step aside so you can see is a total loss. right now you can still see smoke coming put of the building and there are still fire crews on the scene investigating. here's a look at the scene from earlier today... crews from neighboring communities like geneva and hartland were here to put out the flames. we're still waiting to learn more about this fire. be sure to stay with kimt and were we will have the latest. reporting in freeborn county jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. as we mentioned earlier... this is the fourth fire in freeborn county this month. on monday, authorities responded to a fire of a vacant house. there was also a fire at a home in albert lea on jan. 6th that was blamed on batteries. and earlier this month... the fire at mason auto sales was being investigated as arson. stay with kimt news three for the latest as we work to learn more about this latest fire.///