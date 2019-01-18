Speech to Text for Former police officer in court

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we are continuing to follow coverage of a case involving a former kasson police officer who pleaded guility today to three counts of sexual assault in rice... dodge and olmsted county. kimt news 3's isabella basco was in the courtroom today and has more of the details. isabella? katie... tensions mounted and emotions were high inside the courtroom tonight as julio baez pleaded guility to three counts of sexual assault. but mark ostrem... the olmsted county attorney á told me what is next for baez.xxx what is next for julio baez? his sentencing... where we will hear from his victims. "we've got the sentencing, it will be in april, april 3rd. between now and that time, the presentence investtigation will be completed. the psychosexual evaluation will be completed and as part of that, we will hear from the victims, the victims will have the opportunity to share what's happened to them and the impact." in the courtroom... baez was choked up... having a hard time admitting what he did. "it's really egregious conduct and perhaps this is the first time he's ever had to admit to himself what an awful thing he did. to say it out loud was apaprently kind of hard. nobody really had any sympathy on that part of it."/// and katie... he is currently being held in his sentencing... where we will hear from his victims. "we've got the sentencing, it will be in april, april 3rd. between now and that time, the presentence investtigation will be completed. the psychosexual evaluation will be completed and as part of that, we will hear from the victims, the victims will have the opportunity to share what's happened to them and the impact." in the courtroom... baez was choked up... having a hard time admitting what he did. "it's really egregious conduct and perhaps this is the first time he's ever had to admit to himself what an awful thing he did. to say it out loud was apaprently kind of hard. nobody really had any sympathy on that part of it."/// and katie... he is currently being held in the olmsted county jail without