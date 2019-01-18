Clear
Newman honors Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Newman honored the longtime coach Thursday night.

Posted: Fri Jan 18 06:55:03 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 06:55:03 PST 2019
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for Newman honors Hall of Fame wrestling coach Mark Bertsch

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

44 to 42. and on the mats á it was a big night for this guy á newman catholic wrestling coach mark bertsch as the school celebrated him being inducted to the hall of fame. at 152 pounds á kameron black taking on nick dyre of gáháv but this one only took 18 seconds to decide as black gets the takedown and seconds later the pin for the knights. and at heavyweight á it's tyler nielsen and logan allison. nielsen would pull allsions leg out from under him for the takedown and take the win by fall. newman would win the dual 57 to 24... but the focus tonight was on coach bertsch á and here's what ryan behr á a 19á91 grad and newman state champ had to say about coach being inducted.xxx i'm biased but i would say it's a long time overdue but i 'm very grateful that this time came for him um as much as he's given the sport, as much as he's given humanábeings á i couldn't be happier to see my coach get to the pinnacle of his career. in
