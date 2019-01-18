Speech to Text for Talking with supporters of President Trump during the Government Shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

citing the and as lawmakers continue to disagree over funding for a border wall, the shutdown seems to have pushed republican and democrats further apart on border security policy. kimt news three's deedee stiepan talked with some supporters of president trump and joins live in studio with their thoughts on this whole at the center of this shutdown is the border wall. here's a graph to show just how divided the two parties are. republican support for the wall is at an allátime high... compared to only about 6 percent of democrats. we've been following the negative consequences this shutdown has had on local federal employees and their families á but there are americans who stand by the president and his demand for border wall funding. according to cbs news á around 36 percent of americans approve of how president trump has handled the shutdown. among them á sharon and alan who tell me they believe the shutdown is needed and why they think americans should stand together when "clinton hilary and obama all at one time said they wanted a wall, and now they're fighting against it. what's going on here? we all should be united in this process so we can save america from what is coming in." "let's not be democrat, let's not be republican, let's not be black, lets not be white, let's be americans. this is a great country we have and the freedoms we enjoy, other countries wish they had." critics of trumps position on border security say it's antiá immigration. alan and sharon say the wall is not meant to stop people from thanks deedee. if a deal to end the shutdown isn't reached by next tuesday á 800á thousand federal workers will miss another paycheck.