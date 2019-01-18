Clear
Looking ahead to this weekend's 2019 Women's March

Posted: Fri Jan 18 05:05:04 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 18 05:05:04 PST 2019
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

happening on saturday... the 2019 women's march. the national march is in washington dá c, but sister marches are happening all over the country, including in st. paul. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us about a rochester woman traveling to the capitol for the march, and what she's marching for. in 20á18, hundreds of people came here to peace plaza for the women's march in rochester. without one in town this year, people are still making their voices heard, marching to the cities. one of those people is 15 year old maria meier. she went to the march in 2017... where the goal was to encourage women to run and win political offices. this year... the march is about resisting president trump's agenda. but for meier... it's about supporting women. she can't vote, but she can march... hoping it will make a difference for her future. what i really want to see... is like a woman president. women can do the same thing as men and like i just really want a woman representative. the march starts at noon at the minnesota state capitol. reporting in there is also a march happening in st. cloud and another in des moines iowa. and another march in happening today in washington dá c. organizers with the proá life group (march for life( say their goal is to "end the human rights abuse of abortion." they say life begins when egg meets sperm to create an embryo. vice president mike pence will address the rose dinner. the theme for this year's march is "unique from still to come... the shortage of early childhood education has one school district looking to make changes...
