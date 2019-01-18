Speech to Text for Weather update: Friday a.m., Jan. 18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

frigid temperatures will make this snow very light and fluffy and breezy northeastern winds will cause blowing snow alongside moderate to heavy falling rates near and south of iá90, especially in north iowa. visibility will be reduced and travel will be dangerous today. the snowfall has a sharp cutáoff with amounts decreasing the further northeast you travel á mason city is looking at a widespread 4á6"(isolated 6á 8") where rochester will be around 2á4". many schools are cancelled today. snow will begin exiting friday night around midnight. behind this system, very frigid air moves in with highs over the weekend sticking to the lower to middle teens. lows will drop near zero (some below) with wind chills falling well below the zero mark. while we will see sun for saturday, more light snow moves through on sunday with a chance for accumulating snow late monday and tuesday. temperatures remain below average during this time. more snow chances arrive late next week with cold air continuing. today: snow, heavy at times/breezy/bl owing snow possible. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: northeast at 10 to 15 mph. tonight: snow ending/patchy blowing snow. lows: middle single digits. winds: north northeast at 8 to 14 mph. thanks