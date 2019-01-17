Speech to Text for Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

have increased in parts of our area... storm team 3 meterologist sara knox joins us á sara you're tracking the impending snowstorm á sure to bring slick conditions. a winter storm warning has been issued for the majority of our area with winter weather advisories set for olmsted, dodge, and fillmore county. both weather alerts kick into effect friday and will last until 6 am on saturday. a powerful winter system will begin to move into our area as early as 8 am alongside very cold temperatures in the lower to middle teens. frigid temperatures and breezy northeastern winds will cause blowing snow alongside moderate to heavy falling rates near and south of iá90, especially in north iowa. the snowfall has a sharp cutáoff with amounts decreasing the further northeast you travel á mason city is looking at a widespread 4á6"(isolated 6á 8") where rochester will be around a traceá2". snow will begin exiting friday night and overnight. behind this system, very frigid air moves in with highs over the weekend sticking to the lower to middle teens. lows will drop near zero (some below) with wind chills falling well below the zero mark. our next chance for accumulating snowfall will be monday, lasting into a breezy thursday. winter. is. back. tonight: partly to mostly cloudy. lows: near 10. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: snow/breezy/bl owing snow possible. highs: upper teens. winds: northeast at 10 to 20 mph. friday night: snow ending overnight/patc hy blowing snow. eálearning days are becoming a concept in schools across the country á including minnesota. but it's a fairly new idea in iowa. however á forest city students will soon be participating in a testárun of the program. the district is planning on using it during the first snow day in february. much like a regular school day á students will be required to work on assignments and communicate with instructors throughout the day. kristi feldman has two daughters in the district á and she gives props to the district for trying it á and believes it could lead to other schools giving it a shot.xxx