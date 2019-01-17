Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

A unique lesson in movement

A phy ed teacher is going above and beyond to help curb childhood obesity and encourage being active.

Posted: Thu Jan 17 20:51:47 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 20:51:47 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for A unique lesson in movement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

your average páe class. as america battles an obesity epidemic á a local physical education instructor is working to inspire students to move (now and in the (future. kimt news 3's katie huinker has the story from manly. xxx on the scene there are countless ways to get moving, behind these doors students at central springs are getting a lesson in martial arts from a special guest. any time i can expose especially high school students to something other than the norm maybe we can get one or two of them turned on to some way to stay active after they leave high school. johnny martin owns páháf karate in mason city but took a few days away from his studio to come teach martial arts to students at central springs. nat including aubrie saysirisanh. it was interesting, we did a lot of stuff i've never done before and tried different moves that you wouldn't normally get in a normal páe class. <we've taken field trips to nip fitness they've let us come in. we've canoed, we're going to snowshoe at lime creek... today it's martial arts. johnny was invited by páe teacher craig johnston. physical education is not only just moving, it's exposing kids to all different forms of movement and then eventually let them pick what they want to do for life. for aubrie á that's yoga and pilates. páe is something she looks forward to during the school day. usually in school you just kind of sit in classrooms you don't get to move much but in pe you get to use some of that energy you get built up. and boy did they use that energy today. nat and whether you are a freshman in high school or thinking about retirement á there's a lack of space for early childhood education in austin. now á the school board is taking action with a nearly 25ámillion dollar referrendum any time i can expose especially high school students to something other than the norm maybe we can get one or two of them turned on to some way to stay active after they leave high school. johnny martin owns páháf karate in mason city but took a few days away from his studio to come teach martial arts to students at central springs. nat including aubrie saysirisanh.
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

A unique lesson in movement

Image

Bidding rules

Image

Prepping for the snow

Image

Planning an E-Learning Day

Image

Winter driving reminders

Image

Should Tobacco Age be 21?

Image

A developer proposes building a new hotel in Britt

Image

FSA Offices opening during government shutdown

Image

Warming Center prepares to open

Community Events