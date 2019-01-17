Speech to Text for Bidding rules

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mason city city council has just choosen dean snyder construction as the firm to start demolition work inside the old jác pennys building for the new multiá purpose arena. but as káiámát news three's brian tabick is learningáá there are concerns if the bidding process was done legally. on the scene natural sound the hope of getting more cars in this parking lot starts with the city's vision of a mutliá purpose arena. natural sound the council selected a company to start demoá work. now, though, there's a question whether the city made that hire legally. it basically allows that contractor to do their due diligence the company master builders of iowa receives and posts notifications for bids on projects like the arena. iowa code mandates bids remain open for a minimum of 13 days.. to insure they understand the project parameters the plant specifications and give them time to put together a bid mason city posted its request for bids with master builders on december 28th. because of the weekendááá the post didn't actually show up until december 31st... and the city closed it short of the mandated 13 day's. that's where the question lies is once you receive it knowing and it's not going immediately to the notice to better it's no different than when i newspaper a little miss paper that's a notice to add it takes me take a day or two to put in the circulation city leaders say they reached out to several more entities, per iowa code, to post the job, but say the matter is in the city attorney's hands now. if the city attorney feels that it needs to be repost then we'll go through that process it's a matter of like i said you just wanna make sure you take care of those things master builders of iowa says there's a way to avoid this. we recommend the owners to really give us a few days to make appropriate or take the appropriate actions to ensure that posting happens burnett says they have also spoke to . the council does still have two more portions of this project that will be up for bids within the year./// it's an effort to keep