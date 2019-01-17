Clear
Prepping for the snow

The Iowa DOT is revving up for the storm.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

aám. the iowa department of transportatio n is gearing up á to keep roads clean. the dáoát says they;re cleaning up the trucks from last night's dusting and getting ready for tomorrow.. we are still around 11 inches below the average amount of snowfall for this time of the season. case in point northern iowa has seen a little over nine inches of snowááusually that number is we get out there as soon as it's snowing so we are out right away anyway it doesn't matter you know we're not going to wait till there's 4 inches of snow we're going to get out there until the snow starts falling in accumulating so doesn't really matter the totals that we're getting the iowa state patrol will be called upon if roads become unsafe./// developing story new developments
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
