Speech to Text for Planning an E-Learning Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"be a trend setter for the schools across the country á including minnesota. but it's a fairly new idea in iowa. however á forest city students will soon be participating in a testárun of the program. the district is planning on using it during the first snow day in february. much like a regular school day á students will be required to work on assignments and communicate with instructors throughout the day. kristi feldman has two daughters in the district á and she gives props to the district for trying it á and believes it could lead to other schools giving it a "be a trend setter for the other districts. positive, negative. not everything works, by them giving it at least a pilot shot is important i think." /// depending on feedback from parents á teachers and even students á the district could potentially implement 3 eá learning days for the next school year.///