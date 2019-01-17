Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Planning an E-Learning Day

We're taking a look at how snow days could soon be turned into online learning.

Posted: Thu Jan 17 20:47:19 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 20:47:19 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

Speech to Text for Planning an E-Learning Day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"be a trend setter for the schools across the country á including minnesota. but it's a fairly new idea in iowa. however á forest city students will soon be participating in a testárun of the program. the district is planning on using it during the first snow day in february. much like a regular school day á students will be required to work on assignments and communicate with instructors throughout the day. kristi feldman has two daughters in the district á and she gives props to the district for trying it á and believes it could lead to other schools giving it a "be a trend setter for the other districts. positive, negative. not everything works, by them giving it at least a pilot shot is important i think." /// depending on feedback from parents á teachers and even students á the district could potentially implement 3 eá learning days for the next school year.///
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 0°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 16°
Charles City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
11° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 3°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cold this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

A unique lesson in movement

Image

Bidding rules

Image

Prepping for the snow

Image

Planning an E-Learning Day

Image

Winter driving reminders

Image

Should Tobacco Age be 21?

Image

A developer proposes building a new hotel in Britt

Image

FSA Offices opening during government shutdown

Image

Warming Center prepares to open

Community Events