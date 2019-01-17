Speech to Text for Winter driving reminders

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the incoming snow, roads are expected to be coated and slick. for some safe driving recommendatio ns, kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live now right outside... brooke are you cold yet? /// george, katie, i took to the streets today before they turn icy to see how others handle the slick winter conditions.xxx "i drive for the conditions slow and cautious aware of my surroundings" "i really take my time and just try not to be in a hurry to get anywhere" "you drive slowly and drive to the conditions of the roadway" black ice and slick roads don't discriminate, so no matter who you are, triple a has some safe driving recommendatio ns. increase your following distance to 8 to 10 seconds when driving on icy, slippery surfaces. when driving up and down hills, observe how other cars are reacting and maintain safe distance. and never use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface. of course... always keep both hands on the steering wheel, your eyes on the road, and all of your attention on driving. other things to keep in mind as you're heading out onto the wintry roads are to keep things in case of an emergency in your trunk. some of these things include a blanket some water, an ice scraper, even a phone charger. things you can think of that might help you out in case of a weather emergency. because a winter emergency could happen and if you do plan on hitting the road during a storm, you can always call 511 for the minnesota department of transporation road conditions. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. we can expect to start seeing accumulation tomorrow as early as 8 aám. the iowa department of transportatio n is gearing up á to keep roads clean. the dáoát says they;re cleaning