Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Should Tobacco Age be 21?

Albert Lea is considering a proposed ordinance to up the age restrictions for buying tobacco

Posted: Thu Jan 17 16:45:16 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 16:45:17 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Should Tobacco Age be 21?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tobacco age-stinger-2 tobacco use among teens is a growing concern across the country. that's prompting a proposal in a local community to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21. that's conversation is in its beginning stages in albert lea. kimt news three's annalise johnson is finding out what community members think about the idea.xxx tobacco age-llminipkg-1 tobacco age-llminipkg-2 according to the center for disease control - 75 percent of adults are in favor of raising the tobacco age to 21 - but what do albert lea residents think? tobacco age-llminipkg-3 "they're still gonna get their hands on it somewhere." gilbert johnson thinks people under age 21 are still going to find a way to use tobacco products - even if they wouldn't be able to legally purchase it anymore. according to blue zones project albert lea's facebook page... a community well-being improvement initiative... they approached the city about changing the age. the community members i spoke to in downtown albert lea were mostly in consensus: they don't think it's a bad idea - but aren't sure if people's habits will actually change. tobacco age-llminipkg-4 other people i talked to who declined to be on camera told me that they're in favor of raising the age, however they're curious about how this will affect 18, 19, and 20 year olds who already smoke. in albert lea annalise johnson kimt news 3. / one city council member tells us the discussion will likely be brought to a public forum in the coming weeks - for residents to weigh in on if they'd like to see the age be raised - or not. / it's a
Mason City
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 8°
Austin
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 8°
Charles City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 10°
Rochester
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 2°
We're tracking a winter storm for Friday and bitter cod this weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Should Tobacco Age be 21?

Image

A developer proposes building a new hotel in Britt

Image

FSA Offices opening during government shutdown

Image

Warming Center prepares to open

Image

MN State Patrol recruiting troopers

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Snow plow drivers getting ready for winter blast

Image

Home school movement growing

Image

State grant partnership

Image

SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

Community Events