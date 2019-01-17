Clear
A developer proposes building a new hotel in Britt

Those living in Britt say they are behind the idea.

new hotel in britt-mpkgll-6 the hotel...propose d by brookstone lodge and suites...is projected to sit in the town's recently completed burgardt commercial park...and is planned to have 32 rooms. new hotel in britt-mpkgll-2 residents i spoke with say this would be a great boon for this part of hancock county. lowerthird2line:developer interested in building hotel britt, ia jane johnson grew up near britt...and has seen a lot of changes to the town over the years. with britt hosting events that draw crowds such as hobo days - she says the proposal would help fill a void that has existed for some time. lowerthird2line:jane johnson supports hotel "a hotel they desperately need a hotel here. a lot of different activities, different events going on, and there's nowhere to stay, unless if they have to drive quite a ways. so it's desperately needed." new hotel in britt-mpkgll-5 they've built similar hotels in algona and emmetsburg. in britt - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the city recently conducted a social media survey with residents to gauge interest on ammenities they would like to see in the community - with a hotel gaining the most interest. / an
