FSA Offices opening during government shutdown

The offices will open for just 3 days to help farmers.

some government offices are opening for a limited time only... area farm service agencies closed late december due to the government shutdown. kimt news 3's annalise johnson stopped by one of the offices that is reopening its doors.xxx fsa offices open-mpkgll-1 fsa offices open-mpkgll-2 the us department of agriculture service center here in rochester is open again - but not for long. fsa offices open-mpkgll-3 farmer ray nelson is taking advantage of the open office hours as an opportunity to cash a check he has from someone who bought his corn... however - he says the office wouldn't reimburse it - so he's concerned he won't get his money until the government shutdown is over. fsa offices open-mpkgll-4 "i did all my paperwork 2 days before the government shutdown. i didn't know that it was going to tie up this money after that" fsa offices open-mpkgll-5 if you missed your chance today, the office will be open again tomorrow and on tuesday. in rochester annalise johnson kimt news 3. f-s-a offices are also open in preston and mason city for that same 3-day period. as the president's
Community Events