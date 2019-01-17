Speech to Text for Warming Center prepares to open

sara just told us... whether you are ready or not - snow and cold temperatures are on the way. while most of us will rely on our furnances to keep us warm... there are people in the area who don't have that luxury. k-i-m-t news threee's jeremiah wilcox joins us live outside of the salvation army - where they're preparing for the cold temperature's this weekend... jeremiah - what are they planning to do?xxx warming center snow prep-lintro-3 that's right george and amy... i'm here downtown at the salvation army where they're preparing their warming center. warming center snow prep-lintro-2 when temperatures drop below zero - they open their doors to welcome those who have no where else to go.xxx warming center snow prep-pkg-1 warming center snow prep-pkg-4 vo:the snow- covered landscape may be beautiful...but it is just one more obstacle for ryan anderson. warming center snow prep-pkg-3 sot: it's not fun, it's irritating,it's mentally challenging. warming center snow prep-pkg-5 vo:he's homeless and is always on the hunt for a safe, warm place to sleep. sot: i knew it was going to snow so i stay under the bridge last night. vo: alex hurlebaus and his fellow staffers at the centeer are prepping for the cold. with temperatures expected to plummet... hurlebaus is opening the doors to the warming center. warming center snow prep-pkg-6 sot: this upcoming weekend will be kind of the first real test and i think we're heading into some colder weather for awhile were kind of braced and ready to be open. warming center snow prep-pkg-7 vo:the warming center has been closed because of the mild winter...giving the staff more time to prepare than last year. sot: december 22nd was our first day open and then it was 14 consecutive nights which was just chaos for a program that's such a transition as this one was. vo:now they're doors are open ready to help those in need, indluding ryan. sot: provides a meal and warmth and gives you a little bit of energy for the next day. warming center snow prep-ltag-2 right now they're planning to open saturday and sunday... but they may stay open if the cold sticks around. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox news 3. / thank you jeremiah. the salvation army tell us they're always looking for volunteers. kimt.com:local news head to k-i-m-t- dot-com to find out how you can give back. /