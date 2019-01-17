Clear
MN State Patrol recruiting troopers

MN State Patrol recruiting troopers

Posted: Thu Jan 17 07:03:18 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 17 07:03:18 PST 2019
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that highway maitenence sergeant and joins us live with why they want so many different people to join the patrol. good morning tyler and arielle state patrol is hoping to hire about 40 people through this year's program to join the department and make the highway their office. this is kind of our traveling office, and it's nice because every day is different. and segearnt troy christianson says just just as the days are different, they want the department to be different too. that's why you don't need any( law enforcement experience to apply... farmers, real estate agents have applied through this program before. having a more representative state patrol can help them serve the people with different mindsets and just bring different ideas to the state patrol and we can become a better organization that way. and while you don't need any law enforcement experience to apply through the leto program. you do need a 2 or 4 year degree, but that can pretty much be in any subject. live in rochester, once you complete the leto program, you go through a 17 week trainnig academy before becoming a trooper. the deadline to apply is february 15th and we have the link to do just that with this story on
Tracking a very active and cold forecast ahead.
Community Events