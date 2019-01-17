Clear
Your Thursday Morning KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather FOrecast

Tracking snow chances and cold air

------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( snow showers are rolling through this morning which will deposit generally less than half an inch across the viewing area. snow may be mixed with freezing drizzle for a time heading into the morning commute but all precipitation should come to an end by 9 or 10 am. plan for a slick morning commute! highs will be in the mid to upper 20's again with cloudy skies and some minor clearing late. lows will fall to the single digits tonight ahead of an even bigger snowstorm. snow begins late morning on friday and will continue through very early saturday morning (out by 6am). the snow may be moderate to heavy at times with north iowa the bulls eye at 3á6" and minnesota gaining a trace to 3". snow amounts decrease to the northeast. blowing snow will be possible friday and friday night since the snow will be very fine with highs in the teens. travel will definitely impacted on friday into early saturday. cold air remains over the area with highs in the lower double digits for the weekend. lows will fall to the single digits and near 0. a series of snow chances return on sunday with more accumulating snow possible on monday. we will remain cold well into next week. today: am snow ending/mostly cloudy. highs: mid to upper 20s. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/some early clearing. lows: near 10. winds: northwest becoming north northeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday: snow showers begin late thanks brandon.
Mason City
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking a very active and cold forecast ahead.
