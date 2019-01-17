Speech to Text for Snow plow drivers getting ready for winter blast

we're seeing a light dusting this morning and are expecting more snow this weekend. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how the upcoming snowfall has minnesota department of transportatio n preparing today. annalisa? we've had a pretty mild january so far but look at this... (show snow/dusting i see( and after a mild winter so far, the snowplow drivers are ready to get back out there. the operators are probably getting a little itchy and antsy to get back into that truck and provide that service they've been hired for. robert langanki used to be a plow driver and now oversees them. he says they're getting ready for winter weather today by getting plows and sanders back on the trucks. and just as they prepare to treat the roads, he you got to put your winter cap back on and think about what you need to do to travel safely. be safe out there and watch out for the mndot and public utility trucks doing this job and help making the roads safe. langanki tells me because it's been such a mild winter so far they are under budget when it comes to salt supply, and fuel. but of course, in a minnesota winter that can always change in an instant. live in rochester annalisa pardo kimt news and we were curious just how behind in snowfall we are this year. according to our very own daybreak and kimt stormteam three meteorologist brandon libby... we've only seen traces of snow so far in january.