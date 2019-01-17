Speech to Text for Home school movement growing

it may be the fastestá growing form of education in the united states. homeschooling . the national home education research institute estimates in recent years the homeschool population has been growing by 3á8 percent each year. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is digging deeper into this you could say homeschooling has been quietly experiencing a surge. the number of kids taught at home is estimated to be as high as 3 point 5 million á which is one million more than the number of students attending charter schools. i met with some local families to see why more parents are choosing the homeschool option. "i wouldn't do it any other way. we get to see our kid more for one." the wilkins family always knew they wanted to homeschool their kids. heidi wilkins son is in middle and does shared time á meaning he spends three hours at public school and does the rest of his learning at home with his parents and tudors. "it's been nothing but great for us and i know it doesn't work for all families. we've had to make a lot of sacrificies so that one parent is always at home but it's paid off for sure." (nats)oo it's kind of shocking to think how many people are starting to homeschool. pernell meier has homeschooled four of her kids over the past ten years. right now á her son justin learns at home. (nats) she says the family started because their oldest son had special needs. "we just weren't finding that the district wasn't flexible enough with being able to handle what he was dealing with and homeschooling was just a much easier way to deal with some of his challenges." what's kept them going is hte extra family time á and ability to personalize what and how the kids learn. as for justin ... (nats) while it's a huge time commitment á pernell says over the years it's become a little easier and attainable for more families. "i think technology has played a big role, there's so many resources online now, and the public library has so many great it's difficult to find exact numbers for how many kids are homeschooled in minnesota and iowa á that's because most states do not collect that kind of data. homeschool laws also vary by stateá what i did learn is that in minnesota á state law requires parents to send notification á test scores á or evaluation of student progress. however in iowa á there's no such