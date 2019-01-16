Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

State grant partnership

It's a partnership to improve the employment market.

Posted: Wed Jan 16 20:53:48 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 20:53:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for State grant partnership

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for next rochester community and technical college is partnering up with local manufacturing company "crenlo" á to focus on employee retention. it's all thanks to a nearly 50á thousand dollar state grant... which will fund onátheá job training for employees looking for job advancement. crenlo thinks it will help them be a more competitive employer in certainly want to continue to get people in, to develop them, and really to look at crenlo as an employer choice in the local rochester area. all told crenlo has roughly 25 job openings at its two rochester plants../// back in the day teenagers used to refer to the stuff as maui wowie. but a new study concludes those teenagers may have done significant damage to their brains by smoking marijuana. the lessons for today's teens. ((((take live wx tease((()
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State grant partnership

Image

SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

Image

Marijuana & Teen Brains

Image

Making ends meet during the shutdown

Image

One community, many blessings

Image

WIC stays open

Image

Highway 52 project

Image

Shutdown keeps trains blaring

Image

Wednesday 10PM Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Highway 52 project

Community Events