Speech to Text for SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

w is on track to join some of the allátime basketball greats in charles city hoops history á while also looking to become the school's allá time leading scorer.xxx jackson is such a tremendous competitor um he's a he's a great leader um he's always making the right decisions on the floor both on the floor and off the floor that's charles city boy's basketball head coach ben klapperich talking about senior guard jackson molstead who leads class 3a in scoring and assists. as a twoátime allástate point guard á he now holds the school record for career assists and is on pace to surpass greg brunner's allá time scoring record. molstead says his successes on the court are both a result of hard work á as well as his support system. i say both. i'd say i uh work very hard during the offseason á i got in the weight room a lot this offseason and i get in here, i'm in here at least two hours every day shooting, ball handling, and everything but i also give credit to my teammates, my coaches, my family. aside from his dedication to the game of basketball á molstead works just as hard in the classroom where he carries a threeápointá sevenátwo cumulative gápá a which he hopes will land him on a college roster. i haven't decided yet where i'm going. i'm looking at a lot of dá threes á wartburg á loras á uáw lacrosse is my topáthree but yeah i'm still undecided. regardless of where he decides to go á coach klapperich is certain he will make the most out of the experience. jackson has had a lot of opportunities in his life but has never taken any of them forgranted. you know he's made the most of every single opportunity that has ever come at him and you know whether that was in the classroom or whether that was on the court he's made the most of those opportunities. if you'd like to nominate a studentá athlete of the week á be sure to visit káiámát dot com where you can find in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámátá news three sports. guys á