Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marijuana & Teen Brains

The study comes out as Minnesota lawmakers discuss legalizing the drug for recreational use.

Posted: Wed Jan 16 20:50:11 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 20:50:11 PST 2019
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Marijuana & Teen Brains

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana in minnesota... but new researchers say even just one joint could have an impact on the teenage brain. the journal of neuroscience studied the brains of teenagers and found that trying a little bit of marijuana could increase anxiety and damage memory. but not everyone is taking stock in the study. we met one parent and artist in rochester who maintains that moderation is the key. xxx "smoking pot is okay but it's not a lifestyle and that's kind of how i viewed it." researchers say more needs to be done to show how marijuana can impact adolescent development.///we all know we se
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State grant partnership

Image

SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

Image

Marijuana & Teen Brains

Image

Making ends meet during the shutdown

Image

One community, many blessings

Image

WIC stays open

Image

Highway 52 project

Image

Shutdown keeps trains blaring

Image

Wednesday 10PM Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Highway 52 project

Community Events