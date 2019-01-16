Speech to Text for Making ends meet during the shutdown

á 26 days without a paycheck á some federal employees are taking desperate measures to make ends meet. they're visiting pawn shops... selling their prized possessions to pay their bills. one shop owner in rochester says he sees 20 to 25 customers each week affected by the shutdown. kimt news 3's isabella basco has more on how federal workers are tightening their wallets. isabella? live katie and george... the manager of national pawn company tells me not only are more people selling prized possessions during the government shutdown... but also sales are going down for his business. i sat down with one federal employee sho say she might have to sell some of her things to support her family. xxx <nats > "national pawn company, this is john, how can i help you?" john beach manages national pawn company in rochester. he says the community and his business are feeling the impact of the federal shutdown. "they don't have money for gas. they don't have money for food." some federal employees resort to selling wedding rings and guns to pay their bills. beach has been loaning more money and collecting valuables as collateral. "i'm looking at about a 20 percent increase in the past 25 days." and sales are down. "seeing a decrease by about 45 percent a week." with no end to the shutdown in sight áá beach is losing hope. "we're only 25 days in. this is just the beginning. unless they start getting paid again, it's gonna get worse." tara king áá a teacher at the federal medical center is going without a paycheck and feeling the pinch. a coveted bucket list item might have to go. "one thing i know i might have to do: sell my garth brooks ticket and i don't want to get to that point." she's not opposed to a pawn shop loan to stay afloat. "it would have to be the tvs and possibly king says if the shutdown continues for at least another week... she will have to sell her ticket to see garth brooks. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. /// thank you isabella... king also says she can't afford to go see her children wrestle outá ofástate because finances are tight. and she also has had to give up her gym membership./// the shutdown is starting