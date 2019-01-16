Speech to Text for WIC stays open

george mallet./// we're now 26 days into the federal government shutdown... and there is seemingly no end in sight á no movement on either side of the aisle./// while federally funded programs across the nation are being heavily impacted by the shutdown á we're learning about one that's up and running just as good as everá serving over 3 thousand clients per (month. women infants and children á or wic.... is a program providing healthy foods and nutrition education to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding á and to children under 5áyearsáold. luckily á even though they (are federally funded á they have enough resources to continue helping their clients just as "we serve clients at a critical time when nutrition is so important and for pregnant women, infants, and children, it's so important that they get those healthy foods and that education that they need." and it's not just the olmsted county location that is staying open... it is every wic location across all of minnesota./// now á 26 days without