Speech to Text for Highway 52 project

april 15th./// changes are coming to highway 52 between cannon falls and zumbrota. the idea is to improve safety along the highway and transform the road into a freeway. when the project starts á communities including hader á zumbrota and some in goodhue county will be impacted. today... the minnesota department of transportatio n held a public forum where ronald fredrich and other residents came to speak up about their concerns á and fredrich isn't looking forward to the traffic woes.xxx and it's bad because it's so broke so it does need to be dug out completely and redone. construction is expected to start in 20á21, lasting until 20á23. minádot is in the preliminary design stage of the project, with another forum slated for next rochester community and technical