Speech to Text for Shutdown keeps trains blaring

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the shutdown is starting to worry smaller forms of government á including some area municipalities. today káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning how the shutdown could impact a number of projects in mason city.xxx natural sound that sound of silence is one peter artuy appreciates. the road where he lives is closed off as part of the quiet zone initiative to keep trains from blowing their whistles. it's better for you note the kids can go out play around. it's better than when the traffic was backáandá forth. but that project isn't quite complete yet... the city still needs to finalize an agreement with the the feds. in the meantime trains can continue blowing their whistls. the trains it's not really quiet but when they blow their horn's that's really when it's frustrating like 5 o'clock 3 o'clock in the morning city leaders fear the shutdown will delay getting federal approval for the quiet zone. frankly i wish the federal government would do their job can you imagine if the city sister operations and you know the federal government passes laws that we all have to abide by and yet they're not for filling them one of the most basic responsibilitie s the quiet zone project isn't the only oneáá mayor schickel says the highline trail is in the same boat because of an old railroad track along the trail as well as fundingááand it isn't just mason city feeling the heat. everything really. while the city waits for the approval from the governmentáá artuey is left listening to all the bells and whistles that come with living near a train track. i guess we just have to wait for the government was going to coming up on kimt news 3's daybreak á we'll hear what mayor bill schickel thinks the government should do in order to get back to work./// well a chance of snowfall could mean some slippery conditions