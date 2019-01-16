Clear
Wednesday 10PM Stormteam 3 Forecast

Posted: Wed Jan 16 20:26:39 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 20:26:40 PST 2019
Posted By: Sara Knox

this winter... it sounds like we might get a snowglobe dusting snowglobe dusting btw is a new meteorologica l term... making a nice segueway to kimt storm team three meteorologist sara knox. what are you tracking, sara? clouds will gradually fill back in tonight as high pressure retreats eastward toward the great lakes and a system to our west helps push a bit more moisture in. this system also brings us a chance for light snowfall overnight tonight which will lead into our thursday morning commute. although less than an inch of accumulation is expected, you can plan for another round of slippery travel. snow will gradually end during the late morning leading to mostly cloudy skies through thursday with some minor clearing overnight. our next big wintry system then tracks in starting friday afternoon through saturday morning. widespread snowfall is expected as this system has the potential to drop 2á4" over our area, with more expected to the west southwest. travel will be impacted friday night and into saturday. behind the snow comes a blast of arctic air which will cool our temperatures into the single digits for sunday. real feel temperatures will plummet as well, reaching well below zero and becoming very dangerous. our next chance for snow returns for monday, mlk day. tonight: increasing clouds/light snow. lows: near 20. winds: southeast at 3 to 5 mph. thursday: am snow ending/mostly cloudy. highs: mid to upper 20s. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. thursday night: mostly debates are underway about
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
