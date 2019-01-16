Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Highway 52 project

THE MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION IS LOOKING TO RECONSTRUCT PARTS OF HIGHWAY 52 - REPLACING BRIDGES AND LOOKING FOR INSPECTION IMPROVEMENTS.

Posted: Wed Jan 16 20:06:12 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 20:06:12 PST 2019
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

Speech to Text for Highway 52 project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the minnesota department of transportatio n is looking to reconstruct parts of highway 52 á replacing bridges and looking for inspection improvements. today mnádot held a public forum to get the community's perspective on the upcoming project... including farmers and truckers. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live on highway 52. he's got a look at where everyone stands on the project. jeremiah.//// katie and george... istate workers are looking to improve the highway á and start to slowly change this stretch into a freeway. but just south of cannon falls á to zumbrota á there is a large farming community that rely on the road to get where they need to go./// sot: this isn't a game we live here this is our live vo:community members filled the room to express their thoughts about the highway 52 southbound improvement project. nat: vo:the project will include snow drift prevention and new pavement along highway 52... affecting communities like hader, zumbrota and goodhue county. jai kalsy works for minádot and says the project is long overdue. sot: accident rates are creeping up especially on highway 57 in hader. vo:for bus drivers like ronald friedrich... he just wants to see a safer road. sot: my main concern to get an intersection with decent accelaration and deaccerlation lanes. vo:but who's most impacted are the farmers in the area. heather arndt grew up on a farm and says highway 52 is vital to the farming community. sot: they're crossing over it for the most part trying to get from one side to the other to work their fields or to take their grain to the elevator. vo:she says the people will continue to attend the forums á speak up and have their voices heard. sot: it's important that the people who construction is expected to start in 20á21 and go until 20á 23. reporting live in goodhue county á jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3.//// thank you jeremiah, minádot is in the preliminary design stage of the project. when they move on to the actual design stage á more safety and access management may be looked into.///
Mason City
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 20°
Rochester
Overcast
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

State grant partnership

Image

SAW: JACKSON MOLSTEAD

Image

Marijuana & Teen Brains

Image

Making ends meet during the shutdown

Image

One community, many blessings

Image

WIC stays open

Image

Highway 52 project

Image

Shutdown keeps trains blaring

Image

Wednesday 10PM Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Highway 52 project

Community Events