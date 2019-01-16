Speech to Text for Highway 52 project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the minnesota department of transportatio n is looking to reconstruct parts of highway 52 á replacing bridges and looking for inspection improvements. today mnádot held a public forum to get the community's perspective on the upcoming project... including farmers and truckers. káiámát news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live on highway 52. he's got a look at where everyone stands on the project. jeremiah.//// katie and george... istate workers are looking to improve the highway á and start to slowly change this stretch into a freeway. but just south of cannon falls á to zumbrota á there is a large farming community that rely on the road to get where they need to go./// sot: this isn't a game we live here this is our live vo:community members filled the room to express their thoughts about the highway 52 southbound improvement project. nat: vo:the project will include snow drift prevention and new pavement along highway 52... affecting communities like hader, zumbrota and goodhue county. jai kalsy works for minádot and says the project is long overdue. sot: accident rates are creeping up especially on highway 57 in hader. vo:for bus drivers like ronald friedrich... he just wants to see a safer road. sot: my main concern to get an intersection with decent accelaration and deaccerlation lanes. vo:but who's most impacted are the farmers in the area. heather arndt grew up on a farm and says highway 52 is vital to the farming community. sot: they're crossing over it for the most part trying to get from one side to the other to work their fields or to take their grain to the elevator. vo:she says the people will continue to attend the forums á speak up and have their voices heard. sot: it's important that the people who construction is expected to start in 20á21 and go until 20á 23. reporting live in goodhue county á jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3.//// thank you jeremiah, minádot is in the preliminary design stage of the project. when they move on to the actual design stage á more safety and access management may be looked into.///