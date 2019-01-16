Clear
New accessibility enhanced motorhomes

Winnebago announces it's manufacturing three new styles of motorhomes that handicap accessible.

Posted: Wed Jan 16 16:44:52 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 16:44:52 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

with it?xxx accessibility enhanced winnebagos-lintro-2 these new vehicles have platform wheelchair lifts, expanded hallway and bathroom areas for greater accessibility accessibility enhanced winnebagos-lintro-3 just to name a few. for someone who has duchenne muscular dystrophy and is limited on movement, it can be difficult to travel long distances.xxx accessibility enhanced winnebagos-mpkg-1 accessibility enhanced winnebagos-mpkg-3 keegan baumgartner is 21, and was diagnosed with this form of muscular dystrophy at 5 years old. when it comes to traveling, he has not been able to go on vacation much because of the difficulty of getting into and out of a van and even hotels and airplanes, and has never been in an rv. but he loves being active, and would take advantage of having an vehicle like this. his sister miranda sees the benefits of this move. accessibility enhanced winnebagos-mpkg-4 take sot: 0:16 "they might not be in it fulltime, but parttime even. they can't walk up the stairs to get into an rv or into hotel rooms. so it's really nice cuz they can get right in that and go wherever they wanna go without having to worry about if a hotel is accessible or without having to worry about wherever to stay." / accessibility enhanced winnebagos-ltag-2 depending on your needs, these new models can be customized that include height specifications, handrails and other options. live in forest city, alex jirgens kimt news 3. / thank you alex. 3 different models of r-vs are being offered with those accessibility options. /
I'm tracking light snow tonight and a winter storm for Friday.
