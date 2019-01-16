Speech to Text for High speed chase ends with officers injured

officers are hurt after a high speed chase that started in cerro gordo county á and ended in floyd county... reaching speeds of up to 100á miles áperá hour. káiámát news three's brian tabick is learning how it all unfolded. he joins us now from floyd county. brian? live katie and george... 20 year old lenard lewis of minneapolis took off on foot to this neighborhood where he was eventually caught on cedar view drive i spoke to neighbors who say they've seen more traffic... and law enforcement on this west frontage road.xxx i only had one other instance when somebody came on a snowy night and when i called the sheriff they were gone. janet petefish rarely sees police in her neighborhoodáá but this is where the chase ended. officers say they got word of a reckless driver on the avenue of the saints heading east. the driver was clocked going over 100 miles per hour in a car stolen in minneapolis leanard lewis tried to turn on waterbury drive lost control and fled on foot. officers then received a call about a suspicious person knocking on doors and determined it was a juvinille who had been a passenger in the stolen car. petefish sees a lot of traffic on the frontage road near her home. . it's very close anybody can come off there lewis is facing a number of charges including felony eluding á driving a car without permission á interfering with official actsáá speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign and driving without a licenseááin charles city brian tabick káiá mát news three./// thank you brian. the sheriff's office says both officers were treated and released for minor injuries suffered while pursuing lewis./// the sun's been shining... but holy siberia batman.. it sure is cold..