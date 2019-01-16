Clear
Sears closing in Austin

It's one more community finding themselves with one less retailer.

and another community also finding themselves with one less retailer... kimt news 3's annalise johnson was at austin's sears hometown today á which is also closing it's doors. on the scene sears hometown in austin announced on their facebook page on saturday that they are closing. i spoke to people who declined to be on camera á but say they are bummed about the store closing its doors. one woman told me her appliances are from the shop á and she's concerned about how the closing will affect their warranties. until sears hometown is gone for good á they're marking down everything inside. cg: annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt .com sears hometown has not yet shared when the doors will officially be shut, but until then their closing sale is ongoing. in austin annalise johnson kimt news 3. the sears company has been around for more than 130 years./// the sears company has been around for more than 130 years./// two officers are
