Speech to Text for Businesses and organizations step forward to help during the government shutdown

it is day 26 of the partial government shutdown. as that number grows so does the need for assistance. tonight we are looking into how several companies are helping people in their time of need... kimt news 3's katie huinker is live for us now. katie how would people go about finding these services?xxx govt shutdown resources united way-lintro-3 amy, katie - i am outside wells fargo here in mason city - this is just one company willing to help people impacted by the government shutdown. govt shutdown resources united way-lintro-2 they are reversing monthly service and overdraft fees and for customers who are having difficulties making their loan payments the bank says they will work with them to find assistance options. and i'm learning finding these services is as easy as dialing 2-1-1. xxx govt shutdown resources united way-mpkg-1 a few other companies offering assistance for government workers are verizon wireless...they are doing a "promise to pay program". quicken loans is waiving all late fees for those who may miss a payment. and u-s bank is offering low interest loans up to 6,000 dollars. govt shutdown resources united way-mpkg-5 but how does a person know these services or others exist? the united way of north central iowa tells me their 2-1-1 service is severely under utilized. it's a nationwide service. whether you are impacted by the shutdown or not, you can dial 2-1-1 to find low income housing, childcare, financial assistance... or if you are in need of food they'll connect you with organizations like the community kitchen of north iowa. that's where you'll find clay trytten most days over the lunch hour. until today - he had never heard of the 2-1-1 service but could have used it in the past to find transportation. xxx govt shutdown resources united way-mpkg-4 there was a time when we didn't have a car and i was not able to travel far with my walker and we did use the transit system and that really was our wheels for awhile. / govt shutdown resources united way-ltag-4 clay enjoys going to the community kitchen for the social aspect and says he has many friends who could really use this service - including one now who is looking for affordable housing. again this line is for everyone...but if you are impacted by the government shut down make sure to tell them and they can better serve you. live in mason city, katie huinker, kimt news 3. / thank you katie. kimt.com:local news for a complete rundown of companies offering relief during this time you can head to kimt dot com. it's posted with this story under local news. / coming up