Speech to Text for Debate over recreational marijuana in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and amy - i'm here outside of minnesota medical solutions... a medical marijuana dispensary. legalization of marijuana in mn-lintro-2 if lawmakers do legalize recreational marijuana... it could have an impact on what they do here. but right now - it's still just a debate... both at the capitol and in our own community.xxx legalization of marijuana in mn-pkg-1 legalization of marijuana in mn-pkg-9 nat: yelling...you're doing well it's back and forth at the minnesota state capitol... as two organizations debate whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana. and it's a debate that's trickling over to our own community. legalization of marijuana in mn-pkg-4 i would say pass it immediately. it would help a lot of people out. lowerthird2line:legalize recreational marijuana in minnesota? kimt news 3 jonathan hutchison battles epilepsy... and benefitted from medical marijuana until... it just costs way too much. and i think that's a lot of people and that's making a lot of people get meds. he thinks recreational marijuana would provide health benefits... others say the substance would cause more harm than good. legalization of marijuana in mn-pkg-5 i'm not in favor of that because if the people try it once, they can be engaged with that, and they can try it once more and they can become addicted. legalization of marijuana in mn-pkg-10 minnesota medical solutions released the following statement - saying: recreational use of cannabis has not been part of minnesota medical solution's business model, so legalization is not something we are advocating nor opposing in any way. our only concern is that if cannabis is legalized in minnesota, it is done with great intentionality to protect existing medical cannabis patients. it's a continuing battle that could impact what the system the state already has in place. / legalization of marijuana in mn-ltag-2 other people i spoke with think lawmakers should look at other states that have already legalized recreational marijuana... like colorado... to see how much it could affect the state. reporting live in rochester - calyn thompson - kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. this is sure to be an ongoing conversation at the minnesota state capitol. governor tim walz has said he supports legalizing recreational marijuana in the state. /