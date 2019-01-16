Clear
Farmers learn water quality practices

Local farmers are doing their part to help the environment.

Posted: Wed Jan 16 14:43:33 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 14:43:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

quality-stinger-2 another issue farmers in our area are facing...water quality. that's the topic of a conversation happening today in austin. kimt news three's annalise johnson was at the agriculture event today. she joins us live in austin...annalis e...what are local farmers doing to help keep waterways clean?xxx farmers and water quality-lintro-2 raquel - the cedar river watershed partnership met here at the hormel sales cabin this morning to talk to local farmers about ways they can improve the soil - water - and health of their farmland... which helps protect water quality for everyone.xxx farmers and water quality-minipkg-1 farmers and water quality-minipkg-2 jason louks farms corn - soybeans - and hogs between blooming prairie and hayfield. he spoke on a panel today at cedar river watershed partnership's "partnering for profitability" program. he shared his experiences in making his farm a little more environmentall y friendly... including not putting nitrogen on his field in the fall - and strip tilling. he told the crowd of fellow farmers and people working in agriculture and environmental science fields that these methods have helped his farm decrease soil compaction - erosion - and runoff. he's encouraging other farmers to make changes as well. farmers and water quality-minipkg-3 "we're not gonna contaminate something and feed it to our family, we're not going to do that to the general public either. we want to produce healthy, quality products and we want to sustain our environment and keep it for future generations." / farmers and water quality-ltag-2 farmers not only grow and raise the food we eat - but they also play a large role in protecting our water quality. however - with hard times farmers are facing - can they afford to make these changes? we'll take a look at that on kimt news 3 at five. live in austin annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. the cedar river watershed partnership is a collaboration between central farm service...land o lakes sustain...hormel foods...mower soil and water conservation district...minnes ota water quality...and environmental initiative. the partnership began just one year ago. /
