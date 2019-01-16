Speech to Text for ROCHESTERFEST ANNOUNCEMENT

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's still more than five months away...but planning for one of the summer's biggest events is already underway. today...organiz ers of rochesterfest are unveiling this year's chairperson...an d theme. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox has the details.xxx rochesterfest-minipkg-1 rochesterfest-minipkg-2 reporter: it's a winter wonderland here downtown were at soliders field park there's an actual ice skate rink here. but when the ice melts his area will soon be flooded with lawn chairs and tents for the 2019 rochesterfest. rochesterfest-minipkg-3 sot: 5 months from today rochester fest 2019 will occur. rochesterfest-minipkg-4 vo:the 37th annual festival is making plans for another memoriable event for community members like douglas snater. he's now a grandfather who's always looking for events to take his grand children to. the new chairperson:kri stine ihrke says the theme this year is "a magical time." this brings back memories for snater when he and his wife would take their children to events around the community...to tire them out. rochesterfest-minipkg-5 sot: she would look for things in the community to take the to like the ice skating rink, the indoor rinks or down to the library and let them run around there. reporter: the annual rochesterfest button design contest is going on from now till february 22nd and the winner will receive 500- dollars reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / rochesterfest is june 22nd through the 30th. /