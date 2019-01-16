Clear
Demolition derby costs owner $4,000

The owner of Denny's Auto Recycling is out around $4,000 after he says people came onto his property and smashed four cars.

Posted: Wed Jan 16 07:47:32 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 07:47:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

recycling center owner is got a devastating surprise this week. the owner of denny's auto recycling is out around 4á thousand dollars after he says people came onto his property and smashed four cars. tonight he's speaking to káiá mát new's three's brian tabick about what's next. on the scene this stuff is mostly junk in most the worlds eyes but it's my junk. dennis tynan is still reeling. he says four people came on to his property and crashed four of his vehicles. he got into the auto business as a way to give back to the community. probably have to crush them even though we spent time getting them ready to make cheap transportatio n for folks out here i try to supply that lower and transportatio n back to the communities always have. hours were spent prepping the cars which he found looking like this on mondayá ápiled on top of each other and covered in mud. he's out at least one saleá áthis station wagon whoch hardly had a mark when he last saw it. we put a lot of time into that pt cruiser and now it's destroyed by the station wagon sold it's definitely not sellable no more. the facility is locked up when closed, but the keys are always left inside the car. now he is stuck with four thousand dollars damage. somebody violated my space and i don't know what's happening in this world. tynan says he will be adding security measures to make sure this doesn't happen again but he says he is just glad no one is hurt. in
