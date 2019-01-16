Clear
Tax assistance for low-income taxpayers

as tax season gets underway, help is available for people who need it... and it's for free! grace pesch is with the united way of olmsted county... which is hosting" free tax assistance services" for low income tax payers. it helps people not only get their taxes done, but money back in their refund they might not know about. pesch says the program helped about 4 thousand people last year, showing there's truly a we are just trying to fill that hole of people that don't have the resources to get their taxes prepared by a professional. this is all in partnership with aáaáráp. if you'd like to schedule an appointment you can call united way, we have that number with this story on kimt dot
