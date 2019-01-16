Speech to Text for Minnesota is seeing a lot of DWIs so far in 2019

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

year, but it's still the same potentially deadly probrlem... drinking and driving. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live... live annalisa what are the latest numbers showing about the issue? tyler and arielle á numbers so far in 2019 are showing an average of 70 people a day are arrested across minnesota after drinking and getting behind the wheel. car driving by the numbers are staggering. as of january 15th... there have been over a thousand dáwái arrests, just this year... over a hundred more than the same time in 20á 18. it's shocking for hilary melville, the numbers are upsetting. we miss him every day his son, austin, died nine years ago after he was hit by a drunk driver. austin would be 31 years old now. he'd probably be married, we'd probably have grandchildren. we have none of that now. now, melville and his wife are advocates for safe, sober driver... saying drunk driving costs a person more than their drivers' license or a fine. you might have killed someone or you might of killed yoruself because of that stupid decision, it's just not worth it. ((lets talk about this nat((( is it needed? or do we just dissolve to last emotional minnesota law enforcement says the best way to make sure you or anyone you know doesn't make this mistake, is to simply plan ahead. if you know you're going to have a drink or two, plan a ride before you go out, to pick you up. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. in iowa so far this year there have been 45 owi arrests in 2019.