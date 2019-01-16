Clear
Rochester couple lobbies against legalizing marijuana in Minnesota

Posted: Wed Jan 16 06:49:38 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 06:49:38 PST 2019
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

isn't clear./// legalizing marijuana is one of the hotá button issues for this minnesota lawmakers this year. governor tim walz backs it, but there are mixed feelings between the house and senate. tvu4 kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us how some plan to speak up about tyler and arielle á i talked to a father here in rochester who is nervous that legalizing marijuana could lead to even more dangers if people get behind the wheel and on the road. hilary melvelle and his wife are going up to the capitol today to lobby against( the legalization of marijuana. 9 years ago their son austin died after being hit by a drunk driver who also had táhác, the element in weed making someone feel high, in his system. melvelle tells me ending prohibition is a step in the wrong direction. people use marijuana for the purposes of getting high. they're not going to not drive just because they're feeling a little high. and it just makes the problem worse on our roads. and just to be clear here á we are talking about the use of recreational( marijuana. medical canabis became legal in minnesota not that( long ago, just back in 2014. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, the latest state to legalize marijuana isn't to far from us. that's michigan. now 10 states and the district of columbia have legalized recreational marijuana.
