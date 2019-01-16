Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( roads are in much better shape for this morning as clouds have cleared out. this will leave us with a pretty cold morning with temps bottoming out in the teens and feels like temps in the single digits. we get sunshine for the first half of today but clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon. these clouds will lead to a few minor and light snow showers overnight into thursday morning. travel impacts are not expected but a better chance for accumulating snow arrives friday afternoon and will continue through friday night. this storm has the potential to drop 2á4" across the viewing area with more snow to the southwest. cold air accompanies this snow with highs in the teens starting on friday through monday with single digits possible on sunday. lows may fall below zero, especially for saturday night. we are tracking more snow chances for early next week as temperatures remain cold. today: mostly sunny/increasi ng pm clouds. highs: mid 20s. winds: north becoming east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d light snow overnight. lows: upper teens. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy.