Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Cold air and snow returns

Posted: Wed Jan 16 05:27:13 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 16 05:38:46 PST 2019
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( roads are in much better shape for this morning as clouds have cleared out. this will leave us with a pretty cold morning with temps bottoming out in the teens and feels like temps in the single digits. we get sunshine for the first half of today but clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon. these clouds will lead to a few minor and light snow showers overnight into thursday morning. travel impacts are not expected but a better chance for accumulating snow arrives friday afternoon and will continue through friday night. this storm has the potential to drop 2á4" across the viewing area with more snow to the southwest. cold air accompanies this snow with highs in the teens starting on friday through monday with single digits possible on sunday. lows may fall below zero, especially for saturday night. we are tracking more snow chances for early next week as temperatures remain cold. today: mostly sunny/increasi ng pm clouds. highs: mid 20s. winds: north becoming east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d light snow overnight. lows: upper teens. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. (((weather at wall((( roads are in much better shape for this morning as clouds have cleared out. this will leave us with a pretty cold morning with temps bottoming out in the teens and feels like temps in the single digits. we get sunshine for the first half of today but clouds will be on the increase for the afternoon. these clouds will lead to a few minor and light snow showers overnight into thursday morning. travel impacts are not expected but a better chance for accumulating snow arrives friday afternoon and will continue through friday night. this storm has the potential to drop 2á4" across the viewing area with more snow to the southwest. cold air accompanies this snow with highs in the teens starting on friday through monday with single digits possible on sunday. lows may fall below zero, especially for saturday night. we are tracking more snow chances for early next week as temperatures remain cold. today: mostly sunny/increasi ng pm clouds. highs: mid 20s. winds: north becoming east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolate d light snow overnight. lows: upper teens. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. thursday: mostly cloudy.
Mason City
Clear
11° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: -2°
Albert Lea
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 6°
Austin
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 6°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 7°
Rochester
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -1°
Sunshine returns for this cooler Wednesday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Charles City business owner out $4K

Image

Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Forest City YMCA teaching 'hands-on' class

Image

Tax increase for paved roads outrage Mason City residents

Image

Reducing carbon dioxide emissions

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

Image

Fillmore Central shoots for a cause

Image

Getting married on live TV

Image

Protecting your teens tech

Image

Central Heights pavement project

Community Events