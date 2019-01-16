Speech to Text for Forest City YMCA teaching 'hands-on' class

for middle schoolers who like to work with their hands... the ymca in forest city is giving them a "hands on" experience. it's called "grease monkey's", and their job is to completely dismantled a lawnmower's engine... and piece it back together. káiámát news three's kaleb gillock reports. hey thank you guys that's right i'm here at forest city high school where actually some middle schoolers are getting the opportunity to get some hands on experience in the stem field. i like building and engineering stuff so i thought this would be a fun opportunity to take a part something. and hayden reynolds wasn't alone as nearly 20 other students gathered in the shop classroom at forest city high school on tuesday for the first rendition of grease monkeys á an engineering project where the student will take apart a lawnmower engine and reconstruct it in six weeks. the idea was made by forest city yámácáa program director tony holden á who simply wanted a way for children like his to learn. he loves working with his hands and taking things apart, playing with legos, and electrosets and stuff like that an that's really kind of what sparked this is what can i do for kids similar to him that have that love but they don't really have a resource to learn while mark jenkins usually teaches kids older than this... he hopes his students gain a passion for the industry. i'm looking forward to some of these kids sparking interest younger and when they do get up into high school they might already have a plan or have that passion to pursue something in the engineering, construction, mechanic type field. now they say the class is full right now but they do plan to have some more in the future. you can find out more information about that at the forest city ymca's website or on their facebook page. grease monkeys is just one of the seven programs offered by the forest city yá mácáa. for more information about upcoming events likie these á you can find a link on our website.