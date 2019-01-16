Speech to Text for Tax increase for paved roads outrage Mason City residents

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

dozens of mason city residents are outraged after hearing they would have to pay tens of thousands of dollar in extra taxes to pave their streets. káiámát news three's brian tabick was there as they brought their concerns to city leaders. i work fullá time my husband works fullátime and we barely make ends meet we have two kids that go to newman and then we struggle day dozens of mason city residents from the central heights neighborhood are withrawing their support for a pavement project which they petitioned for over a year ago. i am little confused about why am gonna be charged for that because the street my property is on is perfectly good and paved why? what they see as a colossal tax increase! i received the preliminary assessment for $14,596.27 $45,000 327 and $.82 another of 28,000 that money would be paid over 10 to 15 years to fund the project. neighbors thought there were grants available to pay for repaving... and accuse the city of blowing that money elsewhere. we know someone here we know someone to westhaven want to go to central heights for its part, the city maintains there are no misspent funds, saying there was never any money earmarked to pave central heights. i do a file that i reviewed like a year ago or so when this project was getting a little closer to up and moving along and the state audit on that shows that all that money was spent where was intended rahm says those estimates are the maximum residents would have to pay and that the competitive bid process would determine the actual cost. for now, though, the council has postponed the vote to give all sides more time to get the the mason city city council did also vote to award charlson excavating of clear lake the first stage of demolition to turn the old já c penny's building i n to a multipurpose arena.