Speech to Text for Reducing carbon dioxide emissions

for the first time in three years, carbon dioxide emissions are on the rise. according to researchers, the greenhouse gases increased more than 3 percent last year. kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke with a family that changed their habits to reduce their carbon footprint. cars are one of the biggest producers of greenhouse gas... but ivan and mary from rochester say an easy change for them has been their electric car. "the electric vehicles are more of a getting rid of a burning conventional gasoline not so much natural gas." they have even taken things a step further... using green technology from their house to charge the eletric battery of their car. "40 percent of our power then for the vehicle is coming from our solar panels." and since cars are the leading producer of cá o 2, electric cars are just a step in the right direction. "we need to cut our emissions by 50 percent by 2030 and be carbon neutral by 2050. you can't do that burning gas, so we need to electrify not only our electricity we have right now but also our homeáheating and our mobility. our vehicles." and here's something to honk your horn about. they cost about a third according to the u.s. department of energy, electric vehicles can be more expensive to buy compared to "regular" vehicles... but the federal government and several state governments (do offer tax credits and other incentives to lower the costs.