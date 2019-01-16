Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights from Tuesday

well how did the team do tonight? this might answer it, paige donlinger with the swap. and then it's donlinger to courtney nelson, nelson misses the initial shot but follows through and banks it in off the glass. falcons up big in the first half. gophers looking for some life, kaci goldsmith makes the jumper from near the baseline. but fillmore would run away with it, emma breitsprecher hits the shot as the falcons win 66 to 42./// now we'll send things over to káiámát news 3 sports kaleb gillock in studio 3. kaleb á how was the action??? hey á thanks zach. we saw a couple of great battles on the north iowa hardwoods tonight. we start in clear lake with the lions taking on clarioná goldfieldá dows. and the lions would waste no time getting the offensive cyclinders firing á carson toebe with the trifecta. but christian gaytan wants one of his own á puts up the moneyball and gets it to rattle in. the three worked well á tate storbeck sinks another and the lions remain undefeated taking down the cowboys 60 to 49./// meanwhile in winnebago county á forest city playing host to north union. the warriors get the first say so in this one á chloe lofstrom drops to the basket for the andáone. the indians were quick to answer back á shae dillavou takes the handoff and lets it fly from 15 feet. but north union was feeling good from three á brook prochniak drains the uncontested three. but attacking the basket worked well for the indians á kaylee miller with the layáin and forest city defeats north