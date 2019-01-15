Speech to Text for Fillmore Central shoots for a cause

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last october, a family was hit with terrible news. but one community is coming together to rally around them. káiámát news 3 sports zach gilleland was in harmony today, where fans were raising money for a good cause. tonight was not about wins or losses and the action on the court was secondary as the fillmore central girls faced chatfield. it was about what happened during halftime that made the most impact. matt and heidi brown were hit with terrible news last october, their daughter gabby was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia. today both schools came together at halftime to shoot for a cause. it costed one dollar to shoot and you had the chance to make a layup, a free throw and a half court shot. fans from both teams had the opportunity to shoot and if you made all three shots, you won a free bottle of pop. created by family friends, the goal was to raise money for the brown family and i was told 850 dollars were raised. everyone "a pretty easy choice to make, they are such a vital part of our community and give so much back to the community, and when gabby was diagnosed in october, we just knew that we had to do something."