Speech to Text for Getting married on live TV

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a byron woman's first breaths with new lungs caught the nation's attention. now á she's preparing to walk down the aisle on live television for the world to see. kimt news three's calyn thompson shows us where the story began.xxx on the scene it's a video that's been viewed millions of times and seen all over the world. "there you go." imagine taking a breath with brand new, healthy lungs... "that's breathing." this was back in october of 20á 17... after a lifeá saving transplant for jennifer jones... who was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. "it's beyond a dream come true... it's going to be amazing." and today á she's six weeks away from getting married to her fiance rob. the live television event of the year... everyone will fall in love with... my great big live wedding... saying 'i do' on national television... only to give them a much larger platform to bring awareness to cystic fibrosis. "i just never imagined in our wildest dreams that we could've been given such a beautiful opportunity. i've already been given a great gift. a second chance at life with these beautiful new lungs, and now we get this beautiful, dream wedding of ours. i'm just, very grateful." reporting for kimt news 3, i'm calyn thompson./// the couple's wedding will air on lifetime on february 26th. they know few details... and aren't even sure of what venue they will be getting hitched in... the only for certain is that it will be somewhere in minnesota.